Area schools are rallying around what they can in order to make sure students can continue their education despite being stuck at home.
At Paris ISD, the district is using a combination of distance learning online and homework packets for those without internet, according to school officials.
“In response to the COVID-19 school closure, Paris ISD will begin At Home Learning on Monday, March, 23,” said Melanie Meredith, Paris ISD public information officer. “It is our district’s goal to provide students with instructional materials needed to continue learning at their specific grade level.”
The homework packets will be available at the food drop-off locations, as well as in newspaper racks borrowed from The Paris News and The Dollar Saver.
“We would like to give a HUGE shoutout to The Paris News and The Dollar Saver for the use of their newsstands,” Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said. “These newsstands are making it much easier for our teachers to have packets available to our Paris ISD family.”
Two boxes are inside the racks, with one on top to hold new packets and one on the bottom for completed homework packets for the schools to collect.
“We are checking for completion of packets,” Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon said. “We are looking for the quality work done by our students and encourage them to reach out to their teachers for assistance.”
At Paris High School, a lot of teachers are working with their students through Google Classroom, she said.
The district will continue to provide at-home learning materials until students can resume normal school hours, Meredith said. New packets will be available at the food drop offs and in the newsstands at the beginning of each week.
“If they can’t make it to the food site, this is just another way for them to get that information,” Dixon said.
For online learning, the school district offers the following:
Lamar County Headstart will access CLI Engage for 15 minutes a day for math, reading and science.
T. G. Givens will access Waterford 15 minutes a day for math, reading, and science.
Aikin and Justiss Elementary will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Crockett Intermediate School will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Paris Junior High will access Study Island for 30 minutes a day per subject assigned.
Paris High School will access Google Classroom, Blackboard and College Board as assigned.
Travis School of Choice will access Courseware.
Students enrolled at DAEP will follow instruction from their home campus.
And, the district asks that all parents and students keep up with district announcements through social media or email.
“Please check the district’s website on Monday morning for our At-Home Learning link for all online resources and extra optional resources,” Meredith said.
Each of the schools’ Facebook pages also has videos from teachers with messages for their students, activities — for example, today T.G. Givens did a special online “adventure” through Facebook Live — and other things for parents and students alike to help them with the new learning configuration.
