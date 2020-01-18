Tommy Leverett, age 62, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Brentwood Nursing Facility in Paris.
Tommy was born on July 24, 1957, in Crane, to Willard Carroll and Edna Gallander Leverett.
He graduated from Clarksville High School and Paris Junior College. While in College he was a member of the Paris Junior College Madrigal Singers. Tommy was an avid musician and loved playing the fiddle! He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the fellowship of “Deer Camp.” Tommy was retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System and a member of Friendship Lodge #16 AF&AM.
His mother preceded him in death.
Survivors include his father, Willard Leverett, of Clarksville; one son, Nathan Leverett and wife, Jennifer, of Reno; three grandchildren, Jordan, Jarrett and Rebekah Leverett; one sister, Carol Gardner and husband, Larry, of DeKalb; one brother, Dewayne Leverett and wife, Diane, of Hooks.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Dr. Tim Reger officiating. Burial will follow with Masonic Funeral Rites in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are the Brothers of Friendship Lodge #16 AF@AM.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
