Paris police responding to a welfare concern at 9:47 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Stone Avenue met a complainant who said they had found a 4-year-old child roaming around the apartment complex.
Officers attempted to locate the parent(s) of the child but found that no one was at the apartment where the child lived. The mother returned about 30 minutes later stating she had run to the store, police said.
The child was not injured and the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
