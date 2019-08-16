Kathy Lynn “Memaw” Wooten, age 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born on Jan. 23, 1957, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She married the love of her life, Keith Wooten on Sept. 23, 1992. She worked as a CSM at Wal-Mart for over 28 years. Her first love was her family.
She had three boys, Jon, Jeremy and Jason. She had four grandkids, Baylee, Haylee, Brady and Trevor, who were the apple of her eye.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Chambers.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Wooten, of Reno, Texas; three sons, Jon and wife, Lisa Wolfe, of Wylie, Texas, Jeremy Wolfe and wife, Charlotte, of Santa Fe, Texas and Jason Wooten, of Garland, Texas; her sister, Teresa Harris and her husband, Johnny, of Aubrey, Texas; four grandkids, Baylee, Haylee, Brady and Trevor; and many nieces, nephews and several other family and friends.
She loved her work family where she made many life-long friends.
Family and Friends are invited to her celebration of life on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry and Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas 75460. Services will be officiated by Brother Jim Everidge.
Online condolences may be made to the Wooten by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.