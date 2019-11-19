Marce Rae LaForge, 38, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Marce, the daughter of Larry LaForge and Linda Jane Watson LaForge, was born on Feb. 12, 1981, in Paris.
She graduated from North Lamar High School.
Marce was preceded in death by her father, Larry LaForge on June 5, 2018; her mother, Linda Jane LaForge on Oct. 27, 2019; and grandparents, Woody Watson Sr. and Lewis and Ruth LaForge.
Survivors include a sister, Michelle LaForge and Chris Clements, of Paris; a brother, Duane LaForge and wife, Laurie, of Paris; her grandmother, Jimmie Watson, of Paris; aunts and uncles, Jo Ingram, Woody Watson Jr., Jimmy LaForge, Billy LaForge, Rodney LaForge and wife, Evelyn, Willie Nell Brown and husband, Jerry, Gussie LaForge and Annette Ellison; nieces and nephews, Landon LaForge and Lydia, Lindsey North and husband, Billy, Baleigh LaForge and Caleigh LaForge; along with a host of friends; and her special feline companion, Lilly.
