BONHAM — With a second confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Fannin County Detention Center, there are now 27 confirmed cases in the county. To date, the county has also reported a singular death related to the virus.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore announced the case Tuesday during a Commissioners’ Court meeting, saying the second case was linked to the first.
“We had one person at the detention center that was positive with Covid-19 a week ago or so, and then the jail-mate that he had ended up getting the Covid-19 also. Immediately once that other person was found out that he had it, they were separated. They were put in different cells,” Moore said. “But since then, there have been no new additions kind of out in our community, so that is a really good thing. I’m excited to see that.”
With Gov. Greg Abbott relaxing business restrictions in place to slow the spread of the virus, Fannin County is adjusting virus precautions. The court approved guidelines instructing county employees to return to work unless they are classified as high-risk individuals.
As the economy reopens and new case announcements for the county remain few and far between, Moore warned the majority of people should continue to follow safety procedures.
“And the one thing that I’m seeing a lot of here in the county is people are like, ‘everything’s back to normal, we can go do what we want to do.’ I just caution everyone, and you’ve heard it: maintain social distancing. It’s important to do those things, wash your hands, those kinds of things. It’s still important to keep doing that,” Moore said.
He added that cleanliness and germ prevention measures may become a way of life before long.
“We’re going to be going forward doing these kinds of things, and it will just be natural for us. We’re not going to be doing some of those other things we have in the past. It always comes down to this, and that’s if you’re sick, don’t come to work. If you’re running a fever, make sure you don’t come in and get somebody else sick,” Moore said.
Abbott in a teleconference Monday said all nursing home residents and staff in the state of Texas will be tested for the coronavirus. Moore said Fannin County had been lucky as far as nursing homes were concerned.
“Because the last thing we want to see is this stuff going through our nursing homes. So far it’s been very good. We’ve had a couple show up, but then it hasn’t gone anywhere else,” he said.
Although teleconferences have been working well to conduct meetings in the midst of the pandemic, rainy weather, poor internet connections and lag times emphasized that virtual meetings were not necessarily a permanent solution. While some organizations, such as the Honey Grove ISD board, are returning to face-to-face meetings, the Commissioners’ Court plans to continue virtual Zoom sessions until further notice.
Other meeting business included the purchase of a new lawn mower for Precinct 3, a request for proposal for EMS services and the payment of bills.
