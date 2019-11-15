Michael Lee Alberts, Sr., 69, of Reno, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Duane Hamil officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Michael, the son of Louis and Arlene Shore Alberts, was born on Aug. 20, 1950, in Greeley, Colorado. He served in the United States Army. His career at Kimberly-Clark, as a planner in maintenance, spanned a number of years.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Lee Alberts Jr.; and a brother, Ted Shirley.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Nichols Alberts, whom he married on Oct. 23, 1999; three children, Michelle Bobo and husband, Wes, Sheri Alberts and Scott Alberts and wife, Toni; three step-children, Rickie Granberry, Jason Granberry and wife, Jennifer and Krystal Mitchell; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gerry Cutler, Shawn Alberts and Robert Alberts; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.