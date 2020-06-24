Barbara Ann May Pitts, of Blossom, passed away this morning on June 24, 2020, at Heritage House, in Paris, Texas, where she had been a resident for several years.
The former Barbara Ann May, was born on June 13, 1932, to George Washington and Mary Anna Drennan May, of Blossom.
Barbara grew up in the Baptist faith, becoming baptized at an early age and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blossom. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.
Barbara attended Blossom Schools and graduated from Blossom High School in 1949. After graduation she worked in Dallas, Texas for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and worked with them while living in Honolulu, Hawaii. Later, she enjoyed being a wife and mother, helping on their farm in Blossom.
On Oct. 5, 1951, she married her High School Sweetheart, Billy W. Pitts. They were married at the Hicks Air Force Base, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Billy was stationed. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2005.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas, with the Rev. Wade White officiating. No visitation is scheduled, but the family will be at the home of her daughter, Annette Pitts Case,
525 Young St., Blossom, Texas.
Besides her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother, Billy W May.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette Pitts Case, of Blossom and Luanna Pitts Ballard, of Paris;
one granddaughter; Jessica Mitchell, of Balch Springs; three great-grandchildren, Layne Ward,
of Arkansas, Delaney Fendley, of Blossom and Ava Burket, of Balch Springs.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
