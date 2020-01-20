GALVESTON — The Paris News brought home six awards Saturday during the Texas Press Association Convention and Trade Show, including a second place win for editorial writing.
Competing in a division against much larger daily newspapers, the editorial writing award was The Paris News’s highest honor. The submission consisted of two editorials written by managing editor Klark Byrd and included “Closed door meetings are a liability,” published Aug. 18, 2019, and “Minimum wage meant to afford basic living costs,” published April 17, 2019.
“I can’t accept the award for editorial writing without recognizing The Paris News’s Community Advisory Board, which lends us insight and perspective on community challenges. They remain a constant source of feedback and that has strengthened our reporting and our community leadership,” Byrd said.
The Paris News picked up third place awards in the advertising, feature writing and news photo categories.
The winning advertising entry included three ads built by Holly Nowell and Megan Pedersen in The Paris News’s composing department. It included advertisements for Inergroup Insourcing Solutions, Paris Lumber & Building Center and Scott’s Collision Repair.
The feature writing award is shared by staff writers Tommy Culkin and Macon Atkinson. The entry consisted of two articles, including Culkin’s Feb. 14, 2019, Valentine’s Day story “Happily Ever After: Texas’ longest married couple share secrets to their lasting love,” featuring Leroy and Fannie Chaffin. Atkinson’s article, “A Way Forward: Texas Dream Center helps kick methamphetamine addictions,” featuring Zach Parker’s story to recovery, was published Aug. 11, 2019.
The news photo award is shared by Byrd, staff photographer Lora Arnold and freelance photographer Tony Corso. The entry included five photographs, including Byrd’s Aug. 10, 2018, photo of a fire at Gina and Kent McKees’ home; Arnold’s April 22, 2019, photo of a motorcyclist performing stunts at Paris Harley-Davidson’s 17th annual Chili Cook-off; Corso’s May 26, 2019, overhead shot of Prairiland graduates tossing their hats in the air; Corso’s June 6, 2019, drone photo of the Red River near flood stage; and Byrd’s June 17, 2019, photo of floodwaters in the 600 block of Bonham Street.
“I’m proud to see the efforts of The Paris News’s team recognized at the state level,” publisher Relan Walker said. “I know they have and will continue to work hard to produce an award-worthy newspaper the whole community can be proud of.”
Fourth place awards were given for the Blue Moon special section and website categories. The Paris News’s website is maintained by the staff, and it was recognized by the judge for its “clever” inclusion of its Sports Twitter link in the upper menu.
The Blue Moon category recognizes a staff-produced special section about an anniversary or other unique local subject matter. This year’s entry was the July 10, 2019, section “150 Years of The Paris News: A look back at history through the pages of The Paris News.” It was built and written by Byrd and staff writer Sally Boswell.
“I’m proud to bring home this year’s Texas Press Association awards, which show The Paris News is a newspaper that punches above its weight class,” Byrd said. “It’s been four years since The Paris News last earned a Texas Press Association award, and while we don’t do the work for awards, it’s a telling sign our readers are receiving a product well worth their dollar. None of it would be possible without our wonderful community and advertisers. These awards are yours as well.”
