North Lamar’s elementary Gifted and Talented students from Everett, Bailey, Parker and Higgins had the opportunity to learn more about Operation Christmas Child from Jennifer Moore on Thursday.
She spoke about the benefits of fitting and sending common items that are desperately needed in a shoebox to kids who live in other areas of the world.
The students have been studying about third world counties and have taken on a project to collect items to pack in shoeboxes to send to children all over the world. Donation boxes will be set up at Everett, Bailey, Parker and Higgins for anyone who would like to donate until Nov. 11.
All items must be new and can include small toys, personal care items that are not liquid, clothes, school supplies, coloring books, and the like. Soccer ball are very popular but must be deflated and include a small pump. Stuffed animals and dolls are also popular. Items may be either folded, rolled or small enough to fit in a shoebox.
