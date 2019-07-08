TUESDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My Lifestyle Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps;
9:30, Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Red, White and And Blue Party: 1 p.m., Paris Event Center.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: Noon, Eastside, use middle glass door., call 903-739-8179, Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church for rehearsal, then sing at Brenwood and Stillhouse Assisted Living homes.
FRIDAY
Paris Municipal Band: 8:30 p.m. at Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St. in Paris. In case of rain, band will move to Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobis; 10 a.m., Volunteer Expo; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
United Way of Lamar County Volunteer Expo: 10 a.m. to noon, free event, visit with organizations to connect with volunteer opportunities, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m., at Paris Body Art Expo, in the parking lot of Love Civic Center, call 903-219-7926 to schedule an appointment or for information.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
