The Hugo Wildlife management Area covers 18,196 acres with two additional areas (Sawyer Unit and Hamden Unit) of 551 and 480 acres respectively. Total WMA is 19,227 acres. The Hugo WMA is located along the Kiamichi River with the majority in Choctaw County. The northern portion is in southern Pushmataha County. The Lyndol Fry Waterfowl Refuge is located adjacent to the Kiamichi River and consists of 3,500 acres.
Habitat consists of mature stands of hardwoods in the bottom land areas to hardwood/pine tree mixes in some areas. Much of the area is old farm field habitat that is maintained through intensive management practices as prescribed burning, discing, and mowing operations. The variety of trees include six species of oak as well as ash, hickory, pine, river birch, willow, as well as sand plum, holly, sumac, and a great variety of grasses and legumes. Soil types vary from deep sand to alluvial plain type habitat. The average annual precipitation for the area is 49 inches.
The WMA is east of Hugo on U.S. Hwy. 70, 6 miles north on State Hwy 93.
The Sawyer unit is 7 miles east of Hugo on U.S. Hwy 70, 3 miles south on N4300, 2½ miles east on E2105.
Game species of interest in the area include: Bobwhite quail in very low numbers; White-tailed deer in good numbers and highly sought after; the highly sought after Eastern wild turkey in low numbers; and both cottontails and swamp rabbits in fair numbers, with cottontails being more common.
Furbearing animals include coyote, bobcat, beaver, mink, and raccoon.
Usually fair dove numbers can be found during the migration.
River Otters are present, but only in very low numbers.
Goose number are usually low but ducks are usually present in good numbers throughout the season
Hunting of black bear is allowed on the Pushmataha County portion only.
Bald eagles, a non game species of interest, winter at Hugo Lake and travel the Kiamichi River Basin.
Primitive camping areas are offered on the area, while both lodging and restaurants are available in Hugo. Also the Corps of Engineers offer camping at areas on the South and east shore of Hugo Lake. The C.O.E. phone number is : 580-326-3345
A rifle range can be found on the east side of Hugo Dam. It offers both 25, 50, and 100 yard target ranges and has a covered shooting bench.
Fishing opportunities exist at Hugo Lake both on the main water and below the dam. ODWC has two boat ramps with primitive camping sites at the north end of the lake near the town of Messer. Hugo Lake is best known for it’s quality crappie fishing in the spring.
For additional information and area attractions call Kiamichi Country Tourism, 1-800-722-8180; Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce; 580-326-7511, hugochamber@lstarnet.com; Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, 800-652-6552 or 405-521-2409, travelok.com; and Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, 580-298-2488
