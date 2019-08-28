Vicky Lynn Houston, 60, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
A memorial service has been set for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Fry &-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating.
Vicky was born on April 18, 1959, in Santa Clara, California, to Roy and Amelia Harris Feith. She married Billy Houston in Paris, Texas,on May 5, 1977. She was a member of Life Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Billy; children, Christy Foster, Gary Houston and wife, Tammara; grandchildren, Justin Ray, Austin Ray and Natalie Houston; great-grandson, Dustin Lee Dale Ray; sisters, Brenda Benson, Sharon Pendergraph and Gina Griffith; brother, Tony Feith; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Lance Houston.
Online condolences may be sent to the Houston family at fry-gibbs.com.
