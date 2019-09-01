Murray Hudson Milford passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. The memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Murray Hudson Milford was born on Sept. 29, 1934, in Milford Community, Lamar County, Texas. He was the son of Murray Lane Milford and Vivian Ione Hudson.
He received his B.S. in agriculture from Texas A&M. After serving two years active duty in the U.S. Army Reserve, he returned to Texas A&M University where he received an M.S. degree in agronomy in 1959. He received his Ph.D. in soil science from the University of Wisconsin in 1962.
While at the University of Wisconsin, he was active in PresHouse, a Presbyterian campus ministry, where he met and married Marsha Ann Rasmussen on July 21, 1961, in Madison, Wisconsin and thus began the great adventure of their 58 year marriage.
Murray initiated his professional career at Cornell University in a postdoctoral position. While there, he advanced to assistant professor, then to an associate professor. He returned to Texas A&M University and the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences as an associate professor of soil science in 1968, earning promotion to professor in 1974.
For more than 31 years, Dr. Milford taught Agronomy 301 – Introductory Soil Science, introducing nearly 18,000 students to the discipline. He worked hard to match names to faces and was renowned for remembering his students’ names, even years after having them in class. Milford also served as an advisor to more than 1,100 graduate students.
Murray earned the designation of Fellow in the American Society of Agronomy, the Soil Science Society of America and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In recognition of his roles as teacher and advisor to students, Murray received the College of Agriculture Honor Professor Award in 1970 and became the first individual to receive three University Level Distinguished Achievement Awards from the Texas A&M University Association of Former Students, two for teaching in 1972 and 1994 and one for student relationships in 1988. He also received the John J. Koldus Faculty Staff Achievement Award in 1994, the Agronomic Resident Education Award, the Soil Science Education Award and the Southern Region Teaching Award. Following retirement in 2001, he was named Professor Emeritus, had his former classroom in the Heep Center named “The Murray H. Milford Teaching Auditorium,” and was named a College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Outstanding Alumnus in 2007.
Opportunities for special service to Texas A&M included serving as a faculty advisor to several Corps of Cadets outfits, serving as the second Speaker of the Faculty Senate and participating on the Bonfire Memorial Design Selection Committee. His service in the community included long-time commitments to Habitat for Humanity, MADD and Kiwanis.
Murray loved God and loved serving in the church. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Texas, serving as an elder, chairing several pastor nominating committees, serving as treasurer and teaching adult Sunday school.
Having lost his own father at a young age, he particularly enjoyed having 58 years of marriage with his wife and knowing his children as adults, their spouses and his grandchildren.
Murray is survived by his wife, Marsha; his daughter, Becky Jobling and her husband, Jim; and his son, Dan Milford and his wife, Nadia Rosales; his grandchildren, Heather Jobling and Austin, Alexis and Joshua Milford-Rosales; his brother, Robert H. (Bob) Milford and his wife, Patsy; and numerous other family and friends.
Through trusting God, being a devoted husband and father and working hard, Murray has left a legacy of love to his family, colleagues and former students.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, of Bryan, Texas, Habitat for Humanity (https://habitatbcs.networkforgood.com/projects/29709-donations), or the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please include the account information in the memo line of the check as: account #04-57499 or account name, Marsha and Murray Milford ’55 Graduate Endowment in Soil and Crop Sciences, or go online to give.am/Mil
fordGradEndSoilCrops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.