Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Most locations will not see rainfall today. Otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

A weak upper low pressure system near Lubbock is expected to move east today, and that will increase shower and thunderstorm potential in the Red River Valley. We've got a 40% chance of seeing some precipitation, mainly after 2 p.m. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85. Winds from the east will shift to come from the south later today.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible through about 8 p.m. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69.

Wednesday will have a similar setup, although rain chances are now pegged at 30%. Otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies as the high climbs to 87. Wednesday night's low will be around 70 as skies clear.

The sun is forecast to return unimpeded by Thursday as the high gets near 90.

Stay dry, and enjoy your Tuesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

