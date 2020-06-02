Good morning, Red River Valley!
A weak upper low pressure system near Lubbock is expected to move east today, and that will increase shower and thunderstorm potential in the Red River Valley. We've got a 40% chance of seeing some precipitation, mainly after 2 p.m. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85. Winds from the east will shift to come from the south later today.
Scattered thunderstorms remain possible through about 8 p.m. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69.
Wednesday will have a similar setup, although rain chances are now pegged at 30%. Otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies as the high climbs to 87. Wednesday night's low will be around 70 as skies clear.
The sun is forecast to return unimpeded by Thursday as the high gets near 90.
Stay dry, and enjoy your Tuesday!
