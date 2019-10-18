Classic cars from Tennessee will gather tonight on the Paris Church of God parking lot, 1400 Bonham St.
A “Share the Light” world mission tour from Church of God headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, will visit the local church at 6 p.m.
“Anyone is welcome to come and bring their cars or just come and see the cars,” church administrative assistant Deborah Head said.
Refreshments will be served in the Family Center at 6:30 p.m. followed by a presentation about the Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.