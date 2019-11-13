Paris Economic Development Corp. plans to engage an outside individual to review the process executive director Michael Paris uses in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects after directors met behind closed doors for about an hour and a half Tuesday.
“We are not saying there is any wrong-doing at all,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the meeting. “We are just reviewing some of the policies and procedures to make sure we are in compliance with our by-laws.”
Paris said he will be involved in the process.
“I will be assisting the board with the information they are looking for,” Paris said.
Hernandez said City Attorney Stephanie Harris, who also advises the economic development board, is in charge of finding someone to do the review.
Ex-officio board members Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin, Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen, Interim City Manager Gene Anderson and Paris Mayor Steve Clifford attended the first hour of the meeting, but were not included in final discussions with Paris.
