JULY 2 TO JULY 6
Structure Fire/Alarm
July 4
12:20 to 12:29 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive
July 5
8:12 to 10:16 p.m., 1021 8th St. NE
Trash Fire
July 6
12:18 to 12:33 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 5
11:29 to 11:44 p.m., 5th St. NE/Tudor St.
July 6
12:09 to 12:15 a.m., 1800 W. Houston St.
First Responder
July 2
10 to 10:09 a.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.
10:10 to 10:25 a.m., 1235 NE Loop 286
11:05 to 11:11 a.m., 142 7th St. SW
1:46 to 1:55 p.m., 435 W. Parr Ave.
7:06 to 7:16 p.m., 534 Bonham St.
11:12 to 11:27 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
July 3
7:03 to 7:11 a.m., 795 28th St. NW
5:24 to 5:36 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
10:31 to 10:34 p.m., 1460 12th St. NE
July 4
9 to 9:38 p.m., 225 S. Collegiate Drive
9:36 to 9:56 p.m., 2470 N. Main St.
4:27 to 4:44 p.m., 3781 FM 195
5:11 to 5:13 p.m., 625 W. Kaufman St.
July 5
12:03 to 12:21 a.m., 724 6th St. NE
12:54 to 1:10 a.m., 1029 3rd St. SE
6:14 to 6:41 a.m., 540 Fitzhugh Ave.
9:43 to 9:57 a.m., 1531 Graham St.
12:39 to 12:57 p.m., NE Loop 286
2:31 to 3:02 p.m., 2644 E. Price St.
4:12 to 4:29 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
7:24 to 7:27 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286
July 6
8:22 to 8:31 a.m., 150 47th St. SE
9:27 to 9:58 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow
3:38 to 3:48 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane
4:49 to 5:07 p.m., East Cherry Street
6:09 to 6:31 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW
July 7
1:16 to 1:38 a.m., 600 yth St. SW
2:22 to 2:35 a.m., 34th St. NE
Vehicle Crash w/ injury
4:40 to 5:09 p.m., 375 CR 24960
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 3
8:52 to 9:29 a.m., 324 E. Washington St.
11:04 to 11:13 a.m., Polk St./19th St. SE
Public Service
July 3
8:31 to 10:14 p.m. 2025 S. Collegiate Drive
July 4
9:14 to 9:28 a.m., 100 W. Neagle Ave.
12:47 to 12:58 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
July 6
6:18 to 6:33 p.m. 1846 Booth St.
