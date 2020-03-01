The city of Reno plans to celebrate Texas Independence Day on Monday.
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen will say the prayer, a council members will give a speech about Texas Independence and read a letter from the Alamo. The celebration will end with some Texas trivia questions and refreshments for the audience, including a Texas-shaped cake.
“It’s just a small celebration of Texas independence,” City secretary Tricia Smith said.
The celebration starts at 10 a.m. at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn.
