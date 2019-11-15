A shoebox filled with gifts provides an opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ with children worldwide thanks to Operation Christmas Child, a nationwide campaign.
For the seventh year, Calvary Chapel Paris, 3100 Clarksville St., serves as a drop-off center where individuals bring shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items (no toothpaste or candy) and articles of clothing for children in need.
The drop-off campaign begins Monday and continues for a week, according to Calvary Chapel children’s director and drop off center coordinator Jennifer Moore.
“We pack them and take them to Bogata where they are loaded in a semi to go to the processing center in Dallas,” Moore said of the shoeboxes. “From there, they are shipped all over the world to children in 90 to 100 countries.”
Although the shoebox can’t meet a child’s every need, Moore said it would be a “lifetime event” for them to receive the box because Operation Christmas Child volunteers and missionaries share the Gospel with each child.
“It’s much bigger than a shoebox,“ Moore said. “Children have the opportunity to go through a 12-week Bible study and when they complete the study they receive a New Testament in their own language.”
Contributors are encouraged to pack a box; mark for boy or girl in age groups 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14; and include $9 for shipping.
“Instead of putting the shipping money inside the box, contributors can pay for shipping on-line, print a barcode, put it on the box and the person will be notified where the box went,” Moore said of a service available at samaritanspurse.org., the website of non-denominational national organization dedicated to sharing Jesus Christ while helping hurting people around the world.
