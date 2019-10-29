Paris Police
OCT. 28 to OCT. 29

Paris Police Department

Radente Lamond Edwards, 26: Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, speeding, no liability insurance, failure to appear.

Teresa Westmoreland Ingram, 48: Property theft $100-750.

Mystory Anne Smith, 20: Criminal trespass.

Justin Ryan Winchester, 24: Criminal trespass.

Jose Martin Cortes, 51: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Randarius Zafarus Sims, 22: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.

James Michael White, 50: Motion to adjudicate guilt/sex offender’s duty to register life/annual.

Jeremy Don Crutchfield, 41: Theft of services $1,500-20,000.

Reno Police Department

Felicite Shanta Runnels, 42: Speeding.

Department of Public Safety

Tyler Wade Morrison, 20: Driving while intoxicated, BAC at least 0.15.

