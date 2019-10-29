OCT. 28 to OCT. 29
Paris Police Department
Radente Lamond Edwards, 26: Display fictitious motor vehicle registration, speeding, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
Teresa Westmoreland Ingram, 48: Property theft $100-750.
Mystory Anne Smith, 20: Criminal trespass.
Justin Ryan Winchester, 24: Criminal trespass.
Jose Martin Cortes, 51: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Randarius Zafarus Sims, 22: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
James Michael White, 50: Motion to adjudicate guilt/sex offender’s duty to register life/annual.
Jeremy Don Crutchfield, 41: Theft of services $1,500-20,000.
Reno Police Department
Felicite Shanta Runnels, 42: Speeding.
Department of Public Safety
Tyler Wade Morrison, 20: Driving while intoxicated, BAC at least 0.15.
