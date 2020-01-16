Joe Dale McCaig, 68, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, 2035 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX 75460. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Joe was born on March 19, 1951, in Dallas.
Joe served two tours in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a loving husband and father and dedicated his life to helping others.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Carl and Opal Tillinghast; and his loving mother-in-law, Helen Ball.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Ball McCaig; three children, Lee Tanner, of Paris, Ricky McCaig, of Washington and Robert McCaig and wife, Ashley, of Oregon; three grandchildren, Ashlyn and Kailyn Tanner, of Paris and Payton McCaig, of Oregon; his parents, Tommy and Joann McCaig, of Eagletown, Oklahoma; along with a host of other family members and friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
