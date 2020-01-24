Eardie Mae Bills, 78, of Hugo, Oklahoma, entered eternal rest on Jan. 20, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at New Olive Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma. The Rev. George Fisher Jr. will serve as eulogist and pastor. The Rev. George Fisher III, officiating. Interment will follow in Crosley Cemetery under the direction of Alberta Funeral Home.
Eardie Mae Cobbs-Bills was born in Valliant, Oklahoma on March 21, 1942, to the late Rosie Lee Frazier and Impson Cobbs. She attended Elliott Academy and Booker T. Washington.
She was a member of the New Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a home health aide for many years and retired from Hugo Health and Rehab, after 22 years in food service. She married David (Pappy) Bills in Dec. 1967. Her favorite saying was, “Somebody got some money.”
Loved ones who preceded her in death are her mother, Rosie Lee Ravinell; her father, Impson Cobbs; sister, Iona Mae Conley; brother, Robert Conley; and infant son, Kenneth Earl Buford.
Loved ones left to cherish her memories are, her daughters, Elaine (Odis) Mims, Shemone (James) Lessie and Rosemary Buford-Dangerfield (Danny); sister, Ann Walker; granddaughters, Vickey Westfield, Dalfana Buford, Kenisha (Marcus) Williams and Brandi Mims (Dennis) Williams; great-grandson, Qwhytarius Westfield; great-granddaughters, Y’Meona King, Ta’Kharia Buford, Qi’Arian Wallace, Ke’Miya Mims, and Zai’Nyria Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.