Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today marks the halfway point for this latest wet period with a 100% chance for showers and an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will come from the north northeast 10 to 15 mph as an upper low approaches from the west. Despite the cold temperature - today's high is forecast at just 45 degrees - there's enough warmth to preclude any winter precipitation, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Stalley wrote in forecast discussion.
Don't look for much movement in the temperature after the sun goes down. As showers and possible thunderstorms continue, the low will fall to only around 42 degrees.
Cold and wet weather will continue into Wednesday, although the heaviest rainfall of this period is expected Tuesday night. A gradual end should come Wednesday afternoon or evening, the National Weather Service forecast. Cold temperatures will remain, with Wednesday's high forecast at 48 degrees and Thursday's at 47 degrees, despite sunny skies on Thursday.
"Clear skies and light winds Thursday night will cause a light freeze with temperatures dipping into the mid 20s to low 30s for most locations," meteorologist Sarah Barnes wrote in forecast discussion.
So, it might not be the forecast you want, but it is what it is. And it's Tuesday, so have a great day!
