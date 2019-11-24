MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. David Phillips will present for Thanksgiving.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
THURSDAY
Thankmas: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S.Church St., games on the grounds and Christmas crafts, call 903-785-5716 for details.
DEC. 2
Fourth Quarter Country Dinner Theatre: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5616 for tickets. Nashville recording artist Chris Golden, meal catered by Hole in the Wall Restaurant of Paris.
