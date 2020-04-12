Testing for Covid-19 without a fever may return a false negative, Fannin County officials said, and that’s why testing isn’t done unless symptoms like a fever are present.
County leaders have learned many local businesses are requiring temperatures be taken of employees upon arrival at work, and in some cases throughout the day, as well as requiring strict sanitation to proactively stop the virus in its tracks.
But the Texas Department of State Health Services advises employees experiencing mild symptoms to isolate themselves and not come to work.
Fannin County on Tuesday issued the following protocol for businesses in a disaster declaration available on the county’s website:
“All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing (minimum of 6 feet) in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe, clean and healthy work environment.
“All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing (minimum of 6 feet) in the normal course of business activities.”
There are eight U.S. Chamber of Commerce recommended strategies to protect businesses and employees, including working from home; reducing meetings and travel by using teleconferencing; allow flex time or staggering shifts to reduce the number of people in one location; updating customers and vendors on procedural changes; being hypervigilant about cleanliness; turning to online sales; look into business interruption insurance; and being prepared for the long-term and recovery.
“We all benefit from a speedy recovery for our economy. Stay strong, stay safe and support local businesses as you are able,” Fannin County public information officer Tammy Biggar said.
Businesses may apply for relief under the federal CARES Act. For information, visit uschamber.com/sbloans.
