SEP. 18 to SEP. 20
Paris Police Department
Ashley Nicole Grose, 38: theft of property, $750 to $2,500 by check.
Matthew Eugene Smith, 33: Violation of parole.
Hailey Nicole McMikel, 19: Credit/debit card abuse (three counts), theft of property, $100 to $750 (two counts).
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Criminal trespass.
Larry Carlton Johnson, 37: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.
Kurtis Duane Dunigan, 31: Violation of parole, Failure to appear/tamper with government records with intent to make genuine.
Undrayle Onshaun Finch, 42: Motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Camilla Miacalla Perry, 26: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (two counts).
Ashley Lynn Stalnacker, 27: Assault causing bodily injury (two counts), resiting arrest/search/transport, assault of a public servant.
Anthony David Maroney, 35: Violation of parole.
Benton Riley Parson, 29: Violation of parole.
Jay Arthur Simons, 58: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Isaiah Lucas Detroy, 20: Burglary of a habitation (two counts).
Kalista Belle Cogburn, 18: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Michael Roy Walker, 52: Capias pro fine/no liability insurance.
Matthew Wayne Sheid, 36: Motion to revoke/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Todrick Zyquince DeShawn Cork, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Hailey Nicole McMikel, 19: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Tozz Pierre Bracey, 22: Theft of property, $100 to $750, motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of a firearm.
Johnathon Ray Richardson, 25: Failure to appear/criminal trespass.
Department of Public Safety
Niesha Denise Thomas, 28: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
