Matthew Trey Baeza, 26, of Paris, was arrested at his home at 1:27 a.m. today on a Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of child pornography.
Baeza was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained without a set bond, according to online records.
Man arrested on assault warrant
Mark Elton Jones, 46, of Paris, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with felony assault. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in November 2019 where Jones choked a woman during an altercation.
Jones was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police charge woman with suspected drug possession
At 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a possible intoxicated driver in the area of NE Loop 286 and Lamar Avenue. Officers said they saw the driver commit a moving traffic violation. After stopping the vehicle in the 2800 block of NE Loop 286, the driver, 37-year-old Crystal Leigh Lair of Lamar County was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Lair was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police make multiple substance arrests
During a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Center Street at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Quenchell Lacynthia Smith, of Paris, was found to be in possession of four pills. The pills tested positive for ecstasy, police said. Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She will be transferred to Lamar County Jail this morning, police said.
Paris police arrested Phillip Aaron Pullins, 44, of Paris, at 8:02 p.m. Thursday and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Pullins had been detained after he attempted to sell stolen property, police said, and he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Pullins was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail,
Police: Woman struck in hit-and-run
Paris police were called to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1100 block of East Tudor Street at 11:58 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that a 30-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while walking east on the road.
The suspect vehicle then fled the scene, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released, according to police. The investigation continues.
Man accuses friend of using baseball bat in altercation
At 2:22 a.m. today, Paris police officers met with a man who said he was the victim of an assault in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. The 39-year-old said he had been staying with a friend for the past couple of days and the friend had apparently become angry about something. During the altercation, the friend swung a baseball bat at the man and hit him on his hand, police were told.
The complainant walked to the hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate forgery
Paris police met with a person for a forgery complaint at 10:36 a.m. Thursday. It was reported that the person wrote a check and mailed it but apparently the check never made it to where it had been sent.
The check had been altered and cashed, police learned. The incident is under investigation.
Police find stolen vehicle from Greenville
Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in the 2100 block of Cedar Street at 12:59 p.m. Thursday. A friend had left two vehicles at the residence and was now in Lamar County Jail, police said. One vehicle was reported stolen from Greenville.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday.
