EDITOR'S NOTE: The NAACP has corrected the announced price of tickets to $30.
___
Paris native Charles Fulbright Jr. headlines the Paris Chapter’s 2020 Heritage Banquet, scheduled Feb. 22 at Love Civic Center, 2025 Collegiate St.
Baptized at Tudor Street Church of Christ at the age of 13, Fullbright graduated from Paris High School and first earned a degree in Communications and Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin before earning a Master of Divinity from the Harding School of Theology in Memphis, Tennessee.
He began his preaching ministry in 1998 at Cheatham Heights Church of Christ in Clarksville and then served as minister of the MLK Boulevard Church of Christ in Denison. He moved to Memphis in 2006 to become the pulpit minister at the South Germantown Road Church of Christ where he served until July 2018.
Under Fulbright’s guidance, the church in Memphis became actively involved with Agape Child & Family, a Christ-centered nonprofit organization that provides children and families with healthy homes in West Tennessee. He was also appointed to the Agape Board of Directors and served as chairman of the marketing committee.
Fulbright returned home to Texas in August 2013 to begin serving as minister at the Eastland Church of Christ in Fort Worth. The Eastland congregation is growing steadily and has launched an Outreach Ministry to share the gospel with residents in the surrounding neighborhood, including the adoption of the A.M. Pate Elementary School. Each month, the Eastland congregation provides more than 1,000 weekend meals for needy students at the school. The church is also active in ministering to Fort Worth homeless residents.
Fulbright is the author of Reclaiming Our Spiritual Heritage (21st Century Christian, 2014) and recently completed a new book, “Walking with Christ,” a study from the Gospel of Luke. In addition to his local ministry and community involvement, Fulbright conducts numerous revivals, and speaks at lectureships, youth, senior saint events and other spiritual events. He also serves as managing director at Images & Words Communications, a business communications and public relations firm.
He is married to Sheri, and they have two sons — Trey and Billy.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. event, at $30, are on sale by contacting any NAACP member or by calling 903-517-2388, according to organization president Robert High.
