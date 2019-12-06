Good morning, Red River Valley!
A cool front from the Rockies moved into the region overnight, dropping temperatures to about 52 degrees. The good news is this is a dry front, meaning there won't be any rain or storms like we've seen with the past few cold fronts.
But don't expect much of a recovery from the morning's low temperature despite partly sunny skies. Cooler northern air will keep the high limited to about 59 degrees. It will be quiet windy, though, with winds from the north at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy. As wind speeds die down to 5 to 10 mph, the overnight low will fall to around 40, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will be very similar to today, minus the wind. In fact, winds will shift to come from the southeast during the afternoon, and that will bring much warmer Gulf air back into the region. Although the overnight low will fall to around 44, Sunday's high will jump back up to about 66 degrees.
It's going to be a beautiful, albeit windy Friday. Make the best of it!
