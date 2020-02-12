Spring break is March 9-13 at North Lamar ISD, and Stone Middle School is getting a jump on reminding parents to use this time to have their child’s immunization records updated before the 2020-21 school year.
“Students who will be entering seventh grade in the fall of 2020 will need to be current on their immunizations,” Stone Middle School nurse Jennifer Elrod said. “Texas State Law requires all students entering seventh grade have their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines up to date or has satisfied one of the statutory recognized exemptions.”
Under the Texas State Law, students are required to have one booster dose of a tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis-containing (Tdap) vaccine for entry into the seventh grade. These students must also show proof of having the meningococcal vaccine (MCV4).
“Having proof of these two immunizations will speed up the enrollment process in August,” Elrod said. “To make the transition from sixth to seventh grade a smooth one, we encourage parents to have their child’s updated records submitted to the school nurse prior to May 22.”
For information, parents may call 903-737-2041, ext. 4020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.