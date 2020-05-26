On Sunday, Paris police responded to an attempted robbery in the 1600 block of North Main Street. Officers found that an unknown suspect had demanded money from the employee there and fired a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.
Two arrested on felony warrants
On Friday, Paris police made contact with Dalton Melvin in the 2100 block of 7th Street SW. Melvin was found to have three warrants for his arrest and was placed under arrest and taken to jail. No bond has been set. He remained there Tuesday morning, according to online records.
Also on Friday, Paris police arrested Mallory McDade for an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of Brown Avenue. McDade was found to be in possession of narcotics. McDade was also charged for the narcotics. According to online records, she remains in the Lamar County Jail today. No bond has been set in the case.
One arrested after traffic violation stop
On Saturday, Paris police responded to a traffic violation complaint. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of 4th Street NW. The driver was identified as Brinda Hawkins. Hawkins was found to be intoxicated.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located a baggie containing suspected narcotics. Hawkins was placed under arrest for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. No bond has been set, and she remain in the Lamar County Jail today,
One arrested in possession of synthetic pot
On Sunday, Paris police responded to a narcotics violation complaint in the 2600 block of North Main Street. Officers made contact with the suspect, Donell Rose, who was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. Rose was placed under arrest and taken to jail. No further information was available today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 537 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the holiday weekend period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.