Claude Edward Siddle Jr., a Lamar County man suspected in the June 22 shooting death of his daughter, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Monday, said Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said.
“The defendant shot his daughter, Penny Siddle, in the chest with a shotgun because she wanted to use the car to drive to Dallas,” Kaminar said. “The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers responded to the scene immediately and were able to quickly secure a confession from the defendant.”
Siddle was taken into custody to the Lamar County Jail, where he has been held with bond set at $200,000 since his arrest.
After accepting the plea agreement, Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced Siddle to 40 years in prison.
“The defendant will serve 20 years before being eligible for parole. He will be 95 years old before being eligible for release,” Kaminar said in a news release. “Neither this office nor Siddle himself believe he will live long enough to even be considered for parole.”
“This plea agreement spares Penny Siddle’s mother the pain of a trial while ensuring that the defendant is removed from our community," Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said. "We appreciate the quick response by our Sheriff’s Office and the assistance of the Texas Rangers in this case.”
