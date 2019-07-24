Bulletin Board

Thursday
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Friday
10th Annual Bonham Quilt Hop: Space Quilts from the University of Texas Winedale collection as well as local handmade quilts, displayed at 10 locations around the city, call 903-583-9830 or visit visitbonham.com.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Saturday
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roxton Pavilion.
West Lamar School Reunion: 6 p.m., alumni, faculty, staff, family members and friends from other schools welcome, covered dish, tea and paper goods provided, call 903-784-7984, Chisum Middle School, 3250 S. Church St.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Home Depot, 3120 NW Loop 286, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus; call 903-571-9667 for an appointment.
Monday
Paris Community Theatre Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz”: 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave.. adult cast, dancing and singing, show runs Oct. 11-20.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
Tuesday
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Johnny Williams and Keith Flowers will discuss the Kiwanis Convention trip.
Paris Community Theatre Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz,”: 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave., adult cast, dancing and singing, show runs
Oct. 11-20.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
JULY 31
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
AUG. 2
Can Can Follies: 7 p.m., Paris Junior College’s Karrer Theater, benefitting the 100 Club of Lamar County, tickets $25, available at Brookshire’s Everett Toyota of Paris, Glow Medspa and Salon, peeples Insurance and only at EventBrite, or call 903-491-3086.
AUG. 3
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 8
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
Send listings for Bulletin Board to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
