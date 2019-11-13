Chisum Elementary is celebrating World Kindness Day today with a “kindness endeavor,” encouraging students to promote kindness throughout the year while meeting child nutrition snack guidelines.
“As the director of child nutrition, I have been able to connect with a new vendor that sells wonderful fruit and milk cream pops that meet the Smart Snack guidelines for child nutrition,” Wanda Armstrong wrote in an email. “What’s even more exciting than that is that they are a company geared toward promoting kindness. Each fruit pop has a message of kindness on the stick that appears as you eat the ice cream.”
The company, Jonny Pops, sends posters and “Caught Being Kind” stickers to school districts free of charge to help encourage kindness. This is the first year Chisum has received them. Districts receive a full media packet complete with lesson plans and a “Kindness Pledge,” and the nutrition program has partnered with the school counselor, Cheslie Brook, to help promote kindness this month.
In conjunction with World Kindness Day, the school kicked off the Kindness Endeavor. Each month, teachers are given “Caught Being Kind” stickers, and when a student is seen being kind, they receive a sticker and Jonny Pop. All students also receive Jonny Pops on their trays at different times throughout the year as a treat. The first treat for all is Wednesday.
The school also set up a “Be the I in Kind” wall, a great reminder and photo-op for students.
“Kindness is so important for us to give and receive!” Armstrong wrote. “It is the hope of the Chisum ISD child nutrition department to help spread a little more kindness awareness. I would personally like to thank Mrs. Brook, the elementary counselor, and all of the Chisum Elementary staff for making this kindness endeavor a success. Every day is a great day to be a Mustang!”
