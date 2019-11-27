Good morning, Red River Valley!
A cold front has reached the coastal plains, which has allowed deep cold and dry air to rush across North and Central Texas. Despite some clearing overnight, a stream of Pacific moisture should give us increasing clouds today and that will work to limit the afternoon high to about 54 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
As the subtropical jet ramps up this evening, so do our rain chances. There's a 50% chance for showers as clouds fill the sky and the overnight low falls to 41.
Rapid northeast movement of the atmospheric disturbances should limit rainfall during Thanksgiving Day morning, but the overall trend will be a wet and messy holiday and into Friday ahead of more stormy weather Friday night and Saturday.
The chance for rain rises to 70% Thursday and clouds will work to keep the high in the mid-40s. Rain chances fall only to about 50% Thursday night as the low remains steady from the high at about 45. Winds will pick up from the east at about 10 mph.
Friday storm chances rise again to 70%, and this time thunderstorms will be more likely thanks to the heating of the day. The high temperature should be around 62. Winds will have shifted to come from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. Winds will continue through the warm Friday night - the low is forecast at 61 degrees - as rain chances increase again to 80%.
Only on Saturday do rain chances begin to fall, down to 60% to start the day, falling to 20%. Forecast models show the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 68. Hold onto your Small Business Saturday purchases, though. Winds will be from the west at about 15 mph with gusts up to 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.