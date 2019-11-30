A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lamar County, northwestern Delta County and Southeastern Fannin County until 8:15 a.m.
At 7:35 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located eight miles south of Honey Grove moving Northeast at 50 mph.
The main threats include quarter size hail. The National Weather Service warns vehicle damage may occur.
Locations impacted include Paris, Cooper, Blossom, Deport, Roxton, Ladonia, Pecan Gap, Toco, and Sun Valley.
