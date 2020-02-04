JAN. 3 to JAN. 4
Paris Police Department
Mia Taisha Tolbert, 41: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Landon Edward Smith, 27: Motion to adjuducate guilt/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Ann Marie Cassel, 64: Driving while intoxicated.
Phillip Aaron Pullins, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Nancy Unger, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Wayne Justice, 41: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty gorup 1, less than 1 gram.
Mykal Anthony Pyles, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Marty Paul Willis, 33: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.
Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 43: Assault (Class C).
