Fifty comedians are in town for the second Tower City Comedy Festival promoted by local performer and business owner Daryl Felsberg. They come from states including Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, California, Oregon, Florida, New York, Illinois, just to name a few.
Stand-up acts converged on The Blind Pig in downtown Paris on Thursday, the first night of the three-day festival.
Why do they come?
To perform, network and attend clinics, according to Cheryl Anderson, a Minnesota woman who kept a packed Blind Pig audience laughing at a 7 p.m. showcase that featured 14 acts in seven-minute stand-up routines.
Action then moved to Tower City Comedy Club, 12 1st St. NE, for a 9 p.m. headliner show featuring Shane Torres, a known comedian from Portland, Oregon, whose television appearances to date have included Conan O’Brien, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and others. A more risque round of 10-minute performances followed at 11:30 p.m.
Anderson, who began a professional career as a stand-up comedian 13 years ago after her children were grown, said she attends festivals frequently to network with other comedians. She came to Paris on the recommendation of a friend who attended a year ago.
“So far, this has been a promising festival,” Anderson said. “There’s a hospitality suite on the square (People’s Bank) where we can relax and visit, and that’s important for a festival.”
Jenny Zigrino is the headliner at 9 p.m. Friday at Tower Comedy and Jimmy Pardo headlines the Saturday night show. Pardo has been featured on The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show and has had his own half-hour special on Comedy Central. Zigrino made her late night standup debut on Conan and has been invited back several times. An actress as well, she has had leading roles in “50 Shades of Black” and “Bad Santa 2.”
Visit towercitycomedy.com for ticket or show pass information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.