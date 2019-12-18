The ring of Salvation Army bells. The offered boot of a local fire department. Christmas trees decorated with the wishes of the area’s needy children. There’s no mistaking these signs — ‘tis the season of giving.
In a perfect world, the area organizations that tend to our most needy residents wouldn’t be needed. But we’re not living in a perfect world, and the generosity of others is counted on, especially at Christmastime.
There’s no denying that the Red River Valley is a very giving area — look no further than Sunday’s announcement by the United Way of Lamar County. The organization that provides funding for more than 20 partner nonprofits reported an incredible amount of pledges: $604,066, well in excess of United Way’s $500,000 goal. But a good portion of those pledges come as payroll deductions, allowing large donations to be taken a little at a time from the paychecks of local workers.
In contrast to this bounty, Kiwanis Club of Paris and Spirit of Giving are seeing reduced giving this year — Kiwanis is seeking enough food donations to put together more than 220 boxes of food for the area’s hungry, yet as of Tuesday, there was only enough donations for just 50 boxes. Christ Community Church volunteer Suzanne Patty also announced Tuesday that Spirit of Giving donations of coats for young children — often the first items to go — were also down considerably. Monetary and coat donations are accepted at Christ Community Church, 120 S. Collegiate St. through Thursday.
Why the drop in giving? Tax code changes, wages that haven’t kept up with cost of living increases and our increasing use of cashless payment systems all contribute.
But the Red River Valley has always taken care of its own, and there’s hope it will do so again this year. Give, if you can. It’ll be your most appreciated gift.
Klark Byrd
