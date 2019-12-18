Ringing bells for The Salvation Army is a community service project the Stone Middle School Junior Crime Stoppers participate in every year. According to The Salvation Army, volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night. Thanking Walmart shopper Vickie Perry as she places her donation in the red kettle are Olivia Edwards, Chandler Renfro, Stevy Hoskins and Jamie Bolton.