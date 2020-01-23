Set aside your politics for a moment but not your concern for liberty and justice for all.
It is time we reclaim (and redefine) what it means to be a compassionate conservative. That label was given us by George W. Bush in 1999 but was politically tarnished and ultimately rejected by die-hards on the right who refuse to see past their own privileged situations.
Those of us without political party blinders recognize that yes, freedom-loving people who are against abortion, love their guns and the God-given right to use them to protect ourselves from any sort of tyranny (criminal or government), want a balanced budget, less government and lower taxes — we can and should be compassionate toward the downtrodden.
Why? Because we recognize that we are, all of us, one step away from being among the less fortunate who are in need of a hand up. Every single breath in your lungs, meal on your table and roof over your climate-controlled head comes from God Himself. And sometimes situations in life domino to where those privileges and comforts aren’t bestowed to everyone.
If you refuse to see your provided-for situation as a blessing, I shall pray for you. I will simultaneously remind you that even though you may have pulled yourself up by your bootstraps and worked hard for everything you’ve got, the Good Lord provided you the skills, talents, abilities and opportunities to do that hard work.
Such a realization should naturally evolve to your thankfulness. And then it should evolve to seeing who else around you might need help achieving the same results. How can you be part of that help? Get creative. Be a conservative-minded person who looks for ways outside the government-forced box to be charitable not only with your hard-earned money but with your time and ideas. We have homeless people in Paris — and those who are hungry, have been abused by a significant other, need a better paying job and a more decent place to live.
Left-leaners, please note: Forcing someone to be charitable will not make them so. In fact, government-forced welfare programs and excessive taxation have created an entire demographic of society who refuses to do anything for anyone who appears even partially responsible for their situation of poverty. Been doing drugs? Got yourself arrested? That’s on you. You made your bed, you lie in it. (That way of thinking is poisonous, and I posit that any person who identifies as conservative and employs those words needs to have a look in the mirror. God gives us mercy. We must do the same.)
Helping people recognize the value of all human life (including the unborn) and to recognize the fragility of all seemingly stable financial situations should unveil a heart of compassion which can be stirred to action. Allow me to be among the first to ask you to get in a position of humility (at least mentally) and do unto others as you’d have them do to you. Compassionate conservatism could lead to radical transformation right here in the Paris area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.