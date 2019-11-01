On Thursday, Paris Police Officers stopped a vehicle for city ordinance violation in the 2300 block of East Cherry. The driver was identified as Shawn Armentrout and the passenger as Kelsey Durham.
Durham was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County. Officers searched the vehicle and located several baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Armentrout was placed under arrest for the substance, and Durham was placed under arrest for her outstanding warrants.
Both were taken to Lamar County Jail, where both remained without a set bond this morning, according to online jail records.
Police capture man on Lamar County warrant
On Thursday, Paris Police Officers made contact with a suspicious person in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers identified the subject as Charles Yates. Yates was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County. Yates was placed under arrest and transported to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 141 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.