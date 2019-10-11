OCT. 10 to OCT. 11
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
1:39 to 1:49 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:52 to 7:10 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
Trash Fire
4:52 to 5:11 a.m., 3100 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
6:12 to 6:42 a.m., 509 CR 34300.
10:06 to 10:29 a.m., 2255 S. Collegiate Drive.
3:06 to 3:25 p.m., Clarksville St.
3:40 to 3:56 p.m., 771 5th St. NW.
5:48 to 6:05 p.m., 2020 Lamar Ave.
7:51 to 8:06 p.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
1:08 to 1:27 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
5:27 to 5:39 a.m., 3920 Alpine St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:30 to 8:20 a.m., 2300 SW Loop 286.
12 to 12:20 p.m., 100 NW Loop 286.
