Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of two additional Covid-19 cases, as of today.
The additional cases are a 28 year old male and a 29 year old female.
This brings the county total to 154 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 147 are community spread.
There have been 11 total COVID-19 related deaths with eight deaths being associated with the Paris Health Center, one death being associated with the Stillhouse Healthcare Center and 2 deaths being unrelated.
As of today, 101 positive cases have recovered according to a report from the health department.
Demographics of reported cases are as follows:
- Ages 10-19: 2 male, 3 female
- Ages 20-29: 6 male, 12 females
- Ages 30-39: 12 males, 14 females
- Ages 40-49: 5 male, 16 females
- Ages 50-59: 10 males, 10 females
- Ages 60-69: 14 males, 21 females
- Ages 70-79: 5 males, 13 females
- Ages 80 +: 6 males, 5 females
