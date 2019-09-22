J.D. Rogers, 98, of Blossom, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Paris Regional Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom with Buddy Freeman and Judd Ramsey officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
J.D. was born in McCraw’s Chapel on Oct. 24, 1920, to A.J. and Mattie Simmons Rogers. He was one of seven children. He grew up in Honey Grove, Texas.
He attended school in Honey Grove. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1942.
While in the Army Air Corp he served as a corporal and worked as an airplane maintenance technician on 747s. He was a crew chief in an Air Force Base Unit in Zone of the interior where he was responsible for the proper functioning of the aircraft. He checked work done by various ground crew members and determined air worthiness of aircraft. He also maintained flight and shop records. While serving his country, he received an American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and WWII Victory Medal. He was Honorably Discharged on Dec. 10, 1945.
He married Arnetta Davis in Frederick, Oklahoma, on Aug. 10, 1944. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Brenda and Jane.
After serving in the Army Air Corp, he owned and operated a saw mill and lumberyard in Oak Grove, Louisiana.
In August of 1952, the family moved to Blossom, Texas, where he went to work at Westinghouse as a supervisor. He retired in 1982 after working 30 years.
He was a member of the Methodist Church in Blossom.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arnetta “Blondie;” son-in-law, Gary Reily; step-daughter, Betty Cochran; sisters, Ester Simmons, Mamie Houston, Willie Strickland and Mozelle Sorrells; an infant sister; and brothers, Howard and Harvey Rogers.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Reddell and husband, John, of Blossom and Jane Binnion and husband, Randy, of Pattonville; grandchildren Traci Freeman and husband, Buddy, of Waco, Mark Reily and wife, Melissa, of Pottsboro, Paul Binnion of Yantis, Leann Watson of Deport, Kellie Smalley and husband, Gerald, of Coppell, Mary Lee Spray of Detroit, and Jack Skidmore of Detroit; twelve great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.
He was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. We will truly miss him but the precious memories we shared with him throughout his wonderful life will always be treasured.
Online condolences may be made to the Rogers family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
