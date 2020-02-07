Good morning, Red River Valley!
Don't be surprised to see patchy frost if you're waking up before the sun this morning, but it won't last long after daybreak. The clearing we started to see Thursday of clouds in the sky will continue today as high pressure builds. The day will get off to a partly sunny start, then gradually become sunny with a high of about 53 degrees. Look for a shift in winds from the south to the northwest in the afternoon. That will bring in cooler, drier air for a mostly clear, 32-degree night.
Saturday will offer more of the same, although winds will shift again to come from the east southeast in the afternoon to boost the high to around 56. That will also bring back some moisture into the atmosphere, and we'll see some clouds build overnight. Those clouds will help insulate us and keep the low to around 45 degrees.
The National Weather Service says rain chances return Sunday. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. on an otherwise mostly cloudy day. Sunday will be quite warm as the high climbs to around 64. With the warmth, moisture and atmospheric disturbances, thunderstorms become likely after 7 p.m. Though a few strong storms may be possible, no severe weather is anticipated, the weather service stated in forecast discussion.
On the bright side, it's Friday. Make it a great one!
