Turnin' Rust
Ron Wiggins, left, takes a photo with Domino West at the inaugural Turnin' Rust Car and Bike Show at Love Civic Center in September 2018.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

A Bogata vehicle restoration business will host the second annual Turnin’ Rust Car, Truck and Bike show this Saturday.

From noon to 6 p.m. at Love Civic Center, join Wyatt and Lance Bush, owners of Kravened Kustoms and producers of Turnin’ Rust for one of the largest car shows in Lamar County. Joining the event will be on-site food vendors Big Bone BBQ, Taco City, Gallaghan’s Wicked Kitchen and Home Made Ice Cream Truck.

The event is free to the public, but to show a vehicle, it’s $25 for a car and $15 for bikes. Awards will be presented for different categories, based on the age and type of vehicle. The event is also sponsored by Maxxd Trailers. Presenters can get a $5 discount for pre-registering their vehicle at https://bit.ly/2MQhfUp.

For information, contact Turnin’ Rust at turninrust@gmail.com or call 903-348-8456.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

