The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recovered over $20,000 dollars in stolen property after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Paris Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being sought by deputies.
A concerned citizen reported seeing a vehicle towing a cargo trailer leaving a vacant residence in the northeast part of Lamar County and called 911. Local officers were notified of the vehicle description and were able to locate and stop the vehicle on Loop 286. Lamar County detectives and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force investigated and found that the driver did not have permission to take the trailer from the residence. Detectives also found that the trailer was loaded with stolen construction equipment.
21-year-old Jerry Dylan Cartwright of Paris was arrested in the case. Cartwright remains in the Lamar County Jail for Theft of Property equal to $2500 but less than $3000 and Burglary of a Building with bond totaling $8,000. The investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests possible.
