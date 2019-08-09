JerriAnn Box-Cunningham died on Saturday, July 27 at 5:20 p.m.
She is already in her heavenly home with Larry and Harris. Her fight with the demon cancer was a three year battle.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
JerriAnn was born on June 9, 1960, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Paris, Texas, to Jerry Box and Peggy Johnson Box. Dr William Hayden was our doctor.
The day she was born Mrs. Cleo Woolston, cradle roll teacher at First Baptist Church, where the family attended church, came to the hospital and enrolled JerriAnn to her cradle roll. She always loved JerriAnn so much. JerriAnn was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church in Austin, Texas.
JerriAnn attended Prairiland High School where she played basketball with the Patriots and was also a cheerleader there. JerriAnn attended UNT at Denton, received her Associates Degree in nursing from Paris Junior College. She later attended Texas Women’s University in Arlington graduating with a degree in Nursing. JerriAnn worked in the Cath Lab at St. David’s Medical Center Heart Hospital in Austin for 20 years. The support from the entire team, including special doctors, will forever be appreciated. How JerriAnn loved her work! She always enjoyed being where the action is and she found it there.
JerriAnn is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Shannon; grandchildren, Camille, Marilyn and Nathan; sister, Debi Beckwith; sister-in-law, Tracy ZBox; nephews, Brad, Ryan and Chad; mother, Peggy Box-Moore; aunts and uncles, Patsy and Jim McGhee, of Wichita Falls, Mary and Paull Shytles, of Abilene, Linda and Jack Ramsey, of Roanoke, Donald and Joyce Box, of Mesquite. Above all survivors is her precious, ever-caring and devoted dog, Gretschen. She kept JerriAnn alive and she already misses JerriAnn so much.
JerriAnn was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Box; father, Jerry Box; step-dad, Harris Moore; both sets of grandparents; and two cousins.
Special thanks must go to JerriAnn’s caregivers from Mt. Pleasant Hospice who were there every day for JerriAnn, to Chuck and Patti Vaughan for the special care given to JerriAnn; such a group of outstanding doctors and support from St. David’s Heart Hospital in Austin, to Aunt Mary in Abilene who kept a continued supply of banana bread coming JerriAnn’s way.
JerriAnn loved to travel. She had visited the Grand Canyon, all along the Eastern Seaboard, Italy (twice), Germany and Hawaii (twice). She loved the world but above all she loved her Sweet Jesus and the U.S.A.
Memorials in JerriAnn’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cunningham family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.