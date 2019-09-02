Rags O’Hooligan, the lead singer and guitarist for Honey Folk and The Gawd Almighties, leaned into the microphone, a self-serious look on his face, and belted out his best Bob Dylan impersonation. The crowd at The Blind Pig erupted in laughter.
Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Paris on Saturday for NETfest 2.0, a collection of 52 regional and local musicians comprising more than a dozen bands, which included Hooligan’s bands.
“It’s been awesome,” said festival attendee Nick Cohn, who was unable to attend the previous NETfest in April. “I’ve seen about seven or eight of the shows today, and every one of them has been great. I caught Honey Folk twice, and I really loved them each time.”
The best part of the festival, Cohn said, was interacting with the musicians.
“A lot of times at music festivals, the artists are kind of separated from the audience, but here I’ve really been able to talk and get to know some of the artists, and that’s been great,” he said.
O’Hooligan, a Paris native now based out of Dallas, played four shows throughout the day at the various festival venues.
“It’s always special to come back to Paris and play for my hometown, and this was just a great event,” he said. “Every place I’ve been has had a great turnout, and the audience has always been attentive. There wasn’t much of, you know, people talking at the bar. Everyone at the venues seemed like they were there for NETfest and they were all about it.”
While the first NETfest took place in just one location, Saturday’s music festival spanned four locations in and around downtown Paris: Time Flies, The Blind Pig, 107 and The Depot.
Regina Debilio, who sings with O’Hooligan in Honey Folk, agreed with O’Hooligan that the attentive crowds were a big part of what made the day a success, and said music festivals don’t always have such rapt audiences.
“What was cool about today, like (O’Hooligan) said, is that there was always a listening room,” she said. “That’s not always the case, especially in smaller towns.”
Blossom native Michael O’Neal, of the Michael O’Neal Band, said he’d definitely return to a Paris NETfest in the future.
“The atmosphere, the other musicians, today has been awesome,” he said. “I’d come back in a heartbeat.”
Event organizer Rantz Gibson said it’s very possible there might be another Paris NETfest in the future, though he said there isn’t one in the works. There is an upcoming NETfest in Cooper, scheduled for Sept. 14.
“I’m glad we were able to promote places like The Blind Pig, Time Flies (and) The Depot,” Gibson said. “These places are great to our musicians and I’m glad we were able to bring attention to them.”
Gibson also thanked David House Jewelry for being the only cash sponsor, and Hampton by Hilton for housing the musicians for the weekend.
“Overall, I think the weekend was awesome,” he said. “It was hectic behind the scenes, but we were able to bring some really great music to Paris.”
